TCU seeks more improvement vs. Bradley before starting Big 12 play

TCU will greet the Bradley Braves at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena in Game 12 of the 2016-17 season, the last temporarily for the Horned Frogs, who will take an eight-day Christmas break beginning immediately afterward.
They’ll need the rest.
When the Frogs return to play on Dec. 30, third-ranked Kansas will be waiting in the Big 12 opener.
In his team’s final tune-up, coach Jamie Dixon will be looking for continued improvement in every facet, particularly shooting the ball better and understanding the team’s offensive sets, as well as rebounding better on defense.
Against Texas Southern on Sunday, the Frogs shot 52 percent, better than their 48 percent average this season, which is in the bottom half of the Big 12. TCU also outrebounded Texas Southern by 23, including plus-15 on the defensive end. The Frogs rank eighth in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds.
Kenrich Williams is the outlier. The 6-foot-7 junior guard from Waco leads the conference in rebounding at 10.2 a game. Freshman Jaylen Fisher appears among the leaders in the Big 12, ninth in assists and 12th in steals.
Fisher leads TCU in scoring at 11.5 a game, followed by Alex Robinson (11.3), Vlad Brodziansky (11) and Williams at 10 points.
3 Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Baylor and No. 11 West Virginia.
At 10-1, people are starting to notice TCU, which received votes in both national polls this week.
The Braves (5-7), led by Darrell Brown’s 12.3 points per game under coach Brian Wardle, enter riding a two-game losing streak, including a five-point home loss to UT Arlington on Friday.
The Frogs share one common nonconference opponent with Bradley this season. TCU defeated Wofford at home earlier this month by nine. The Braves also won their game with the Terriers, by eight at a neutral site.
TCU vs. Bradley
8 p.m. Wednesday, FSSW Plus
