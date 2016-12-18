TCU strikes early, often in blowout of Texas Southern

5:32 Sights and sounds from Aledo's 7th state football title Pause

0:51 Mavs PG Devin Harris scores season high in win vs Kings

1:11 Carthage RB Keaontay Ingram holds offers from TCU and Baylor

1:59 Gunter comes up aces in title win over Boling

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game