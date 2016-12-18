TCU strikes early, often in blowout of Texas Southern

TCU leaned on an early scoring spree from guards Alex Robinson, Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams to build a comfortable halftime lead and gradually expanded it during Sunday’s 96-59 romp over Texas Southern in Schollmaier Arena.
All three members of the Horned Frogs’ starting guard trio reached double digits in the scoring department by the early stages of the second half, although forward Chris Washburn came off the bench to lead the team in points (15) and rebounds (9) on a night when the Frogs dominated both ends of the court. TCU shot 52.9 percent from the field and outrebounded Texas Southern, 50-27.
TCU improved to 10-1 under new men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon. Texas Southern fell to 4-7. The Frogs play their final nonconference game before the start of Big 12 play Wednesday night in Fort Worth against Bradley.
TCU opens Big 12 play against No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 30 in Schollmaier Arena.
