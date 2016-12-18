TCU

TCU strikes early, often in blowout of Texas Southern

By Jimmy Burch

TCU leaned on an early scoring spree from guards Alex Robinson, Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams to build a comfortable halftime lead and gradually expanded it during Sunday’s 96-59 romp over Texas Southern in Schollmaier Arena.

All three members of the Horned Frogs’ starting guard trio reached double digits in the scoring department by the early stages of the second half, although forward Chris Washburn came off the bench to lead the team in points (15) and rebounds (9) on a night when the Frogs dominated both ends of the court. TCU shot 52.9 percent from the field and outrebounded Texas Southern, 50-27.

TCU improved to 10-1 under new men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon. Texas Southern fell to 4-7. The Frogs play their final nonconference game before the start of Big 12 play Wednesday night in Fort Worth against Bradley.

TCU opens Big 12 play against No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 30 in Schollmaier Arena.

TCU players Williams, Washburn ready for Top 25 ranking

TCU players Kenrich Williams and Chris Washburn say they would embrace a Top 25 ranking in the college basketball polls after receiving votes the past two weeks. TCU defeated Texas Southern 96-59 on Sunday to move to 10-1 this season. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's Dixon addresses whether Frogs deserve Top 25 ranking

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon says he's pleased with the team's progress after Sunday's lopsided win over Texas Southern moved the Frogs to 10-1 for the season. He also weighed in on his thoughts about a possible Top 25 ranking for this team. Video by Jimmy Burch

