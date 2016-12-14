TCU’s growing commitment list adds defensive tackle, linebacker

TCU gained two commitments Tuesday, moving its football recruiting class to 12 players.
Defensive tackle Tyreece Lott of Ardmore, Okla., and linebacker Alex Bush of Cerritos College announced their decisions on Twitter.
Blessed to now be a TCU horned frog!!! #gofrogs #carterboys #TCU pic.twitter.com/lGh1rMdC4S— Tyreece Lott (@TyreeceLott) December 13, 2016
Wanted to thank everyone who believed in me. Blessed to say I'll be committing to Texas Christian University!! #GoFrogs #TCU pic.twitter.com/gITSnckjDH— Alex Bush (@AlexBushNine) December 13, 2016
Their pledges followed on the heels of a commitment from cornerback Noah Daniels of League City Clear Creek on Sunday.
Lott, who received offers from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, is listed as 6-3, 255 by 247Sports. Bush is 6-2, 230. They are the fifth and sixth defenders on the Horned Frogs’ commitment list.
National Signing Day is Feb. 1.
