December 14, 2016 10:15 AM

TCU’s growing commitment list adds defensive tackle, linebacker

By Carlos Mendez

TCU gained two commitments Tuesday, moving its football recruiting class to 12 players.

Defensive tackle Tyreece Lott of Ardmore, Okla., and linebacker Alex Bush of Cerritos College announced their decisions on Twitter.

Their pledges followed on the heels of a commitment from cornerback Noah Daniels of League City Clear Creek on Sunday.

Lott, who received offers from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, is listed as 6-3, 255 by 247Sports. Bush is 6-2, 230. They are the fifth and sixth defenders on the Horned Frogs’ commitment list.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

