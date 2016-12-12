TCU can build for future with strong Liberty Bowl, says Patterson

TCU held its first practice for the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, perhaps its best since August thanks to a better sense of how to practice.
“Sometimes your young players, they get in the grind of things,” coach Gary Patterson said. “With only seven seniors, we didn’t feel like maybe we had the leadership that we needed to show them how TCU practices and how you play in a game and week by week.”
If the Horned Frogs have that figured out for their work in December, Patterson is optimistic they can put together a good performance in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 against Georgia. He and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke at a news conference Monday in Memphis.
“For us, it’s about growing up as a football team and finding out how we need to play going into next season, because we weren’t happy with this one,” Patterson said. “Our standards have been very high at TCU. For everyone that’s worn purple and black, being 6-6 is not something that we were that happy about.”
Patterson said the Frogs will not get to use all 15 of their bowl practices, and they will lose a day of work at home because of the Armed Forces Bowl, which is played on the Frogs’ home field at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU and Georgia are meeting for only the fourth time in a series that began with the 1942 Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs lead the series 3-0.
But by the time the team gets to Memphis on Dec. 26, it will need only two shorts-and-helmets practices, Patterson said. Meanwhile, work resumes Thursday with a special teams practice.
“You want your kids to be excited about practicing,” Patterson said. “For me, it’s about practice 90, not counting all the walk-throughs. So how do you keep them excited, because you want them to be on edge getting back. You want the best game you can play on that day that you play the ballgame.”
Smart, who said the Bulldogs also won’t use all their practices, said his team will try to simulate TCU’s uptempo offense. He said his own young team will benefit from playing TCU.
“Nothing helps more than an opportunity to advance and go play in a bowl game, get this experience to play a team from a great conference,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of experience gong against teams in their conference. They’ve got a great conference that does a good job. They play uptempo offense, and I think Coach Patterson’s defensive résumé speaks for itself.”
The Frogs finished fifth in the Big 12. Georgia was 7-5, going 4-4 in SEC games. The teams are meeting for only the fourth time in a series that began with the 1942 Orange Bowl (Georgia’s inaugural bowl) and was last played in 1988. Georgia has won all three meetings.
TCU is playing in its 17th bowl game in 19 seasons and has a chance at a winning season with a victory in Memphis. A loss would mean only the third non-winning season at TCU since Patterson became head coach.
“We’re glad that we got back to a bowl game,” Patterson said. “I think that that helps us, especially playing against a great opponent. It’s always easier to get ready for a bowl game when they know that they’re playing against somebody like the University of Georgia, where they know they’re going to have to play their best ballgame if they’re going to have a chance to win. You learn a lot in these experiences, I think.”
