With 3 nonconference games left, TCU looks for another gear

TCU has three nonconference tuneups left before Big 12 play, which will reveal a lot about the Horned Frogs in a hurry.
After hosting McNeese on Sunday afternoon, TCU (5-3) has two more winnable games against Texas Southern and Alcorn State before the Horned Frogs’ first Big 12 Conference games against West Virginia, at Texas and at Baylor.
LSU and Texas A&M reminded TCU of its youth in back-to-back losses as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. In Thursday’s loss to A&M, a cold stretch in the second quarter was too much to come back from when the Horned Frogs’ shots weren’t falling from the outside.
TCU came into that game leading the nation in 3-point shooting at 44 percent, but the offense managed just 11 points in the second quarter against a physical Aggie defense, and the Horned Frogs couldn’t come back from what was a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter.
“It’s going to happen sometimes, that six-minute stretch. Against some opponents, it doesn’t hurt you much,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said after the loss. “With our team and how young we are, we’re still learning how to elevate our play in key moments of the game.”
Though it’s happened in two losses, the emergence of senior swing player Jada Butts is welcomed by the Horned Frogs. Butts has led TCU in scoring in the last two games, getting 17 points at LSU and 19 against A&M.
TCU women vs. McNeese
2 p.m. Sunday
