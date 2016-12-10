TCU outlasts Wofford, 72-63, to return to winning ways under Dixon

TCU shook off a sluggish start behind Jaylen Fisher’s team-high 13 points and held off Wofford, 72-63, Saturday in Schollmaier Arena to get back on the winning track after Wednesday’s loss to SMU.
The Horned Frogs, 9-1 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, improved to 7-0 when playing in Fort Worth this season. Five different Horned Frogs scored in double figures and TCU won the battle of the boards, 39-33, to outlast the Terriers (3-7).
TCU shot a season-high 41 free throws in the contest, eclipsing the previous high of 33 against Washington on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas. Wofford attempted only eight free throws.
