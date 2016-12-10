TCU

TCU outlasts Wofford, 72-63, to return to winning ways under Dixon

By Jimmy Burch

TCU shook off a sluggish start behind Jaylen Fisher’s team-high 13 points and held off Wofford, 72-63, Saturday in Schollmaier Arena to get back on the winning track after Wednesday’s loss to SMU.

The Horned Frogs, 9-1 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, improved to 7-0 when playing in Fort Worth this season. Five different Horned Frogs scored in double figures and TCU won the battle of the boards, 39-33, to outlast the Terriers (3-7).

TCU shot a season-high 41 free throws in the contest, eclipsing the previous high of 33 against Washington on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas. Wofford attempted only eight free throws.

TCU's Miller says Frogs needed bouceback win over Wofford

TCU forward J.D. Miller says the Frogs needed a confidence-booster after a recent loss to SMU and got it in Saturday's win over Wofford, in which Miller had a personal 7-0 scoring run in the first half. Video by Jimmy Burch

