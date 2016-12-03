Sawyer gets first start of season against Kansas State

The TCU offense features a certain level of bleakness as the Horned Frogs trail Kansas State 10-3 in the second quarter, and it’s not the Horned Frogs’ all black uniforms.
Fort Worth All Saints product Foster Sawyer has had three passes tipped and three more dropped by receivers in his first start of the season. It’s Sawyer’s first start for TCU since he threw three interceptions last year against Oklahoma in a 30-29 loss.
Kenny Hill is available if Sawyer is injured, but came into this week as the Big 12 leader in interceptions thrown in 2016, with 13.
With 9:17 left before halftime, Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz just ripped off a 32-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 10-3. We’ll see if, in response, the TCU offensive coaching staff opens up the playbook on Sawyer’s fifth drive.
Comments