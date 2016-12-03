TCU to be tested again in Big 12/SEC Challenge

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football Pause

1:32 Aledo's defense comes up big, scores 42-14 win over Boswell

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses potential trades this winter

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

0:53 Suspect flees after stabbing 1 with bowie knife in Dallas