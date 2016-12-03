TCU to be tested again in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12/SEC Challenge is upon TCU.
The Horned Frogs (5-1) travel to Baton Rouge Sunday for a date with LSU (5-2), and TCU comes in a teasted team already.
Aside from the Frogs’ only loss, 92-59 last week at No. 1 Notre Dame, both SMU and Butler have pushed TCU in home wins, Most recently, the Horned Frogs battled with Butler for three quarters before opening their lead up late with a 28-8 fourth quarter advantage in TCU’s 73-47 win on Wednesday.
The Frogs are feasting from 3-point range in their last four games, making 39 of their last 76 from distance, including 6 of 11 in the loss at Notre Dame.
The second leg of the Big 12/SEC Challenge has TCU hosting Texas A&M on Thursday.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women at LSU
1 p.m. Sunday, SEC Network
