Having missed major goals, TCU still has a lot to accomplish

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis Pause

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses potential trades this winter

1:26 TCU Coach Gary Patterson has options running the ball

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

1:32 Aledo's defense comes up big, scores 42-14 win over Boswell

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?