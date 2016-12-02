Having missed major goals, TCU still has a lot to accomplish

Last week, TCU got its bowl eligibility.
This week, there’s the chance to guarantee a winning season.
As a year that fell short of their top goals comes to a close with the regular season finale, coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs are aiming for every accomplishment still possible.
“Not anything really good has happened for these guys,” Patterson said last week following the 31-9 victory against Texas that got the Horned Frogs their bowl-clinching sixth win. “They haven’t gotten a lot of breaks. And they fought their tails off. We’ve had some down moments, but to be honest with you, they’ve really done an unbelievable job of fighting through it. Great group of kids.”
It’s a group with a chance to finish 7-5, rather than 6-6, if it can pull out a win Saturday against Kansas State.
The game features the top two defenses in the Big 12. Kansas State leads the league with 391.5 yards allowed per game. TCU is second with 419.5.
As Patterson put it, it’s one game’s difference. But it would mean a winning season in 13 of the past 15 years under Patterson and 16 of 19 for the Frogs going back to 1998, when Dennis Franchione came to Fort Worth.
Over nearly two decades, that’s a decent sample size for a program’s reputation.
“We’re just trying to get to where we can get to seven wins instead of being 6-6, which I think is a big positive,” Patterson said. “Then a chance to win eight, which I think would be even more.”
Only twice since 2005 has TCU failed to win eight games.
And only once since 1997 has TCU gone into the final weekend of the regular season without a chance for a winning season. That was 2013’s 4-8 finish.
That’s part of why last week’s victory at Texas held significance for TCU. Not only did it mean a bowl opportunity, it meant a chance at a winning record.
It’s a big deal. Big deal. Not only just for this year but for next year, taking that momentum and believing that we can do it.
TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer, on getting a sixth win and bowl eligibility
“It’s a big deal,” quarterback Foster Sawyer said of the victory. “Big deal. Not only just for this year but for next year, taking that momentum and believing that we can do it.”
Of course, nothing is guaranteed. A loss Saturday and a loss in the bowl game would leave TCU with a losing season.
But that would be a rarity.
In the past 20 years, the Frogs have barely had a scrape with a losing season. They were .500 in 2001, Patterson’s first season as head coach. There was also a 5-6 year in 2004 and a 7-6 season in 2012.
The only time in the Franchione-Patterson era that TCU went into the final week without a chance at a winning record was 2013.
“It’s been a long season,” Patterson said last week in Austin, congratulating the effort of his players and staff. “It’s been hard on everybody when it’s not going the way you’d like it to go.”
At the finish at least, it can still go the way the Frogs want it to go.
TCU vs. Kansas State
11 a.m. Saturday, FS1
Head to head
Category
TCU
Kansas State
Scoring offense
34.0
32.4
Total offense
492.7
376.9
Passing offense
291.1
153.4
Rushing offense
201.6
223.5
3rd down conv.
41%
44.8%
Scoring defense
27.5
23.3
Total defense
419.5
391.5
Passing defense
253.0
281.5
Def. 3rd down conf.
57.1%
44.8%
