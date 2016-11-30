TCU shakes off slow start, defeats Washington

TCU put the wraps on an undefeated November start to the Jamie Dixon era of men’s basketball Wednesday night in Schollmaier Areana.
Alex Robinson scored 16 points and TCU knocked of Washington, 86-71, by overcoming a 17-point deficit in the first half. It marked the Horned Frogs’ second victory over Huskies in a four-day stretch, following Saturday’s 93-80 victory in the finals of the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas.
TCU, which made only one of its first 12 shots, rallied with an 18-0 spurt late in the first half to turn the momentum. Four players scored in double digits, including freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher (15).
TCU (7-0) returns to Schollmaier Arena for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. Washington fell to 4-3.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments