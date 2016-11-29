TCU looks to bounce back in matinee game

After sticking with No. 1 Notre Dame for three quarters on Saturday before falling 92-59 in South Bend, Ind., TCU comes back to Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday for a matinee against Butler.
Tip is scheduled for 12 p.m. to accomodate the Fort Worth school district’s field trip day.
Point guard AJ Alix continued her torrid shooting from distance at Notre Dame, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 16 points in the first loss of the season. The junior has now hit 11 of 17 from 3-point range in TCU’s last three games after starting the season in a 1-of-9 funk during the first two games of the year.
Before the loss, TCU (4-1) had been holding teams to just under 48 points per game. Butler (2-2) averages just over 60 points per contest.
