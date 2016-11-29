TCU-Kansas State preview: Bowl destinations on the line

TCU (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (7-4, 5-3)
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium
TV: FS1
TCU and Kansas State have secured postseason berths, but the locations could change depending on how their game unfolds.
The top three spots in the Big 12 bowl pecking order, assuming no team reaches the College Football Playoff, will go to No. 7 Oklahoma (9-2, 8-0), No. 11 Oklahoma State (9-2, 7-1) and No. 14 West Virginia (9-2, 6-2). That should take the Sugar Bowl, Alamo Bowl and Russell Athletic Bowl off the table for the participants in Fort Worth.
But three other venues remain in the mix for the league’s six confirmed bowl qualifiers: the Texas Bowl (Houston), Liberty Bowl (Memphis) and Cactus Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.). The Horned Frogs and Wildcats will fill two of those slots. Saturday’s outcome will help determine which school heads to which contest.
Where they are similar
Category
TCU
KSU
Rushing TDs
29
33
Rushing yards
201.6
223.5
Total defense
419.5
391.5
Points allowed
27.5
23.3
Where they are different
Category
TCU
KSU
Passing yards
3,202
1,687
INTs thrown
13
5
Turnover margin
Minus-3
Plus-11
Recent developments
TCU is coming off a 31-9 victory at Texas that secured a bowl berth and marked the first time for the Horned Frogs to knock off the Longhorns in three consecutive seasons since 1938. So the confidence level should be high. Kansas State defeated Kansas, 34-19, last week and enters with a two-game winning streak.
Trends
TCU has won the last two games in the series, including last year’s 52-45 shootout in Manhattan, Kan., and owns a 3-1 mark against the Wildcats in Fort Worth. TCU’s Gary Patterson, a Kansas State graduate, will be coaching a school-record 202nd game for the Horned Frogs. He’ll seek victory No. 150. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, in his 25th season at the school, seeks career victory No. 201. The Horned Frogs, who lead the Big 12 in sacks per game (3.64), have recorded at least one sack in 41 consecutive games, trailing only Clemson (42) in active streaks among FBS schools.
Key performers
TCU
LB Travin Howard
119 tackles
DE Josh Carraway
8 sacks, 11 TFLs
QB Kenny Hill
317.9 yards per game
RB Kyle Hicks
894 yards, 5.2 per carry, 12 TDs
K-State
QB Jesse Ertz
775 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 1,401 passing yards, 7 TDs
WR Dominique Heath
41 catches, 413 yards, 3 TDs
LB Elijah Lee
90 tackles, 5.5 TFLs
LB Charmeachealle Moore
64 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries
Significant statistics
Category
TCU
KSU
Yards per game
492.7
376.9
Points per game
34.0
32.4
Kickoff returns
23.4
26.3
Punt returns
12.4
11.0
Turnover margin
Minus-3
Plus-11
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
