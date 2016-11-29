TCU

November 29, 2016 11:25 AM

TCU-Kansas State preview: Bowl destinations on the line

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (7-4, 5-3)

When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: FS1

TCU and Kansas State have secured postseason berths, but the locations could change depending on how their game unfolds.

The top three spots in the Big 12 bowl pecking order, assuming no team reaches the College Football Playoff, will go to No. 7 Oklahoma (9-2, 8-0), No. 11 Oklahoma State (9-2, 7-1) and No. 14 West Virginia (9-2, 6-2). That should take the Sugar Bowl, Alamo Bowl and Russell Athletic Bowl off the table for the participants in Fort Worth.

But three other venues remain in the mix for the league’s six confirmed bowl qualifiers: the Texas Bowl (Houston), Liberty Bowl (Memphis) and Cactus Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.). The Horned Frogs and Wildcats will fill two of those slots. Saturday’s outcome will help determine which school heads to which contest.

Where they are similar

Category

TCU

KSU

Rushing TDs

29

33

Rushing yards

201.6

223.5

Total defense

419.5

391.5

Points allowed

27.5

23.3

Where they are different

Category

TCU

KSU

Passing yards

3,202

1,687

INTs thrown

13

5

Turnover margin

Minus-3

Plus-11

Recent developments

TCU is coming off a 31-9 victory at Texas that secured a bowl berth and marked the first time for the Horned Frogs to knock off the Longhorns in three consecutive seasons since 1938. So the confidence level should be high. Kansas State defeated Kansas, 34-19, last week and enters with a two-game winning streak.

Trends

TCU has won the last two games in the series, including last year’s 52-45 shootout in Manhattan, Kan., and owns a 3-1 mark against the Wildcats in Fort Worth. TCU’s Gary Patterson, a Kansas State graduate, will be coaching a school-record 202nd game for the Horned Frogs. He’ll seek victory No. 150. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, in his 25th season at the school, seeks career victory No. 201. The Horned Frogs, who lead the Big 12 in sacks per game (3.64), have recorded at least one sack in 41 consecutive games, trailing only Clemson (42) in active streaks among FBS schools.

Key performers

TCU

LB Travin Howard

119 tackles

DE Josh Carraway

8 sacks, 11 TFLs

QB Kenny Hill

317.9 yards per game

RB Kyle Hicks

894 yards, 5.2 per carry, 12 TDs

K-State

QB Jesse Ertz

775 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 1,401 passing yards, 7 TDs

WR Dominique Heath

41 catches, 413 yards, 3 TDs

LB Elijah Lee

90 tackles, 5.5 TFLs

LB Charmeachealle Moore

64 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries

Significant statistics

Category

TCU

KSU

Yards per game

492.7

376.9

Points per game

34.0

32.4

Kickoff returns

23.4

26.3

Punt returns

12.4

11.0

Turnover margin

Minus-3

Plus-11

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

Related content

TCU

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos