TCU volleyball earns selection to NCAA tournament

The TCU volleyball team earned an at-large selection to the NCAA Championships on Sunday night.
The Horned Frogs (14-12), who have advanced to the tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history, take on Wichita State (24-7) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Neb. The winner faces the winner between Nebraska at New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Saturday.
TCU, which is making its third NCAA tournament appearance, won its last three regular-season matches in five sets to finish sixth in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have been ranked in the RPI top 40 all season and have played the toughest schedule in the country based on rankings.
Wichita State, the Missouri Valley Conference champion, is making its 10th NCAA appearance.
Comments