TCU remains unbeaten, tops Washington 93-80 behind Robinson’s 24

Alex Robinson scored a career-high 24 points to lead TCU to a 93-80 victory over Washington in the championship game of the Global Sports Classic on Saturday night.
Karviar Shepherd added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting both from the field and free-throw line for TCU (6-0), which never trailed. Vladimir Brodziansky contributed 12 points, Kenrich Williams had 11 and Jaylen Fisher 10 for the Horned Frogs.
Washington freshman star Markelle Fultz, already considered a Top 5 draft pick in 2017, finished with 27 points, but fouled out with seven minutes left. Fultz, who is averaging 23 points per game, went 8 of 13 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Noah Dickerson and David Crisp had 14 points apiece for Washington (4-2).
TCU reserves outscored the Huskies’ bench 48-18. In the second half, Washington cut the lead to 39-35, and later to 54-52, before the Horned Frogs put it away with a 19-6 run.
Robinson is in his first season of eligibility with the Frogs after transferring from Texas A&M. He is a former standout at Mansfield Timberview.
