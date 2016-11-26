Top-ranked Notre Dame puts down TCU’s early uprising 92-59

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future Pause

0:52 TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas

3:28 Kennedale slips by Midlothian Heritage 49-47 and into state quarterfinals

0:22 TCU LB Ty Summers on the historic win over Texas

2:49 Cedar Hill eliminates Mansfield from 6A Div. II playoffs, 56-28

2:53 Dallas Skyline at Arlington Martin

1:01 Stadium Links brings golf to Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

1:50 Mansfield Legacy throttles Frisco Wakeland 42-10