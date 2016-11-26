TCU survives first test on the road, beats UNLV 63-59

Desmond Bane scored 15 points and Vladimir Brodzainsky had 14 points to lead TCU past UNLV 63-59 in the Sports Global Classic on Friday night.
Kenrich Williams had 18 rebounds for TCU (5-0), which plays Washington in the championship game on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs’ bench outscored UNLV’s 34-2 as the Rebels turned the ball over 19 times to TCU’s 13.
Jalen Poyser led the Rebels (3-2) with 19 points, while Dwayne Morgan added 13 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.
With TCU leading 62-59, Jaylen Fisher sealed it for the Horned Frogs as he hit 1 of 2 free throws with eight seconds left.
In the first half, UNLV opened with an 11-2 run before TCU earned its first lead at 20-19. The Horned Frog eventually led 30-27 at intermission, thanks to 12 Rebels’ first-half turnovers. UNLV hung around after making five 3-pointers in the half, while TCU was 3 of 14.
Brodziansky had 11 points in the half on 4 of 5 shooting for the Horned Frogs.
After four lead changes early in the second half, the Horned Frogs took the lead for good at 38-36. TCU extended its advantage to seven on two occasions, the last at 50-43 with 8:22 remaining. The Rebels answered with two consecutive 3-pointers, the last with 7:19 to go, but never got closer.
FIRST REAL TESTS
TCU: This was the Horned Frogs’ first road test after having an easier time against smaller-school conferences in their previous games all at home.
UNLV: This is the first Power 5 conference team that the Rebels faced this year. After the conclusion of the Sports Global Classic, UNLV hits the road for two games.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs play Washington at UNLV in the Global Sports championship game on Saturday.
UNLV: The Rebels host Western Kentucky in the consolation game on Saturday.
