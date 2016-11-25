TCU leads Texas, 7-6, at halftime in defensive contest

TCU holds a 7-6 halftime lead in Austin against Texas because the Horned Frogs’ defense has been stingy in the red zone.
The Longhorns have driven five times to the TCU 30-yard line or closer, including three marches inside the 10-yard line, but have only two field goals to show for it. Included was a fourth-and-goal stop of Texas running back D’Onta Foreman from the Frogs’ 1-yard-line that was reviewed. But the call stood upon review.
Texas has outgained TCU by a 254-102 margin in total yards, with 75 of those yards coming on a touchdown march on the Horned Frogs’ first possession. TCU got the score on Kenny Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run.
TCU leads at the half despite a 0-for-5 conversion rate on third down. Texas, at 1-for-9, has not fared much better.
