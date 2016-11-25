TCU leads Texas, 7-6, at halftime in defensive contest

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

2:05 Arlington Bowie's football team feasts on turkey after Thanksgiving Day practice

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

1:41 Life as a small-town doctor

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener