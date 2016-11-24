Herman, LSU reportedly near deal; TCU game may decide Strong’s future

Texas football coach Charlie Strong may indeed be coaching to keep his job with a big win against TCU on Friday afternoon after two media reports linked Houston coach Tom Herman to the LSU job.
Sources told ESPN that LSU could have a deal in place as early as Saturday with Herman.
USA Today reported that Herman met with LSU officials in Houston on Thanksgiving.
According to ESPN, Texas President Gregory Fenves’ preference has been to keep Strong, sources told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. ESPN reported that the odds of Strong returning are expected to increase dramatically if Herman is no longer available.
The Austin American-Statesman reported that Herman, a former graduate assistant at Texas, was thought to be a solid candidate for the Longhorns when the school moved on from Strong.
The American-Statesman reported Sunday, a day after Texas lost to Kansas in overtime, that UT administrators, including Fenves, had decided to fire Strong, who is 16-20 in three seasons as Longhorns head coach.
The Longhorns need a victory over TCU (2:30 p.m. Friday, FS1) to finish 6-6 and qualify for a bowl game. The Horned Frogs (5-5) need at least one more win in their last two games to be bowl eligible.
On Thursday, a university source told the American-Statesman that Strong still has a chance to save his job with a blowout win over TCU on Friday. The Horns are slight favorites at home.
