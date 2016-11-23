TCU volleyball closes regular season with third straight five-set win

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense Pause

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

1:38 'San Antonio 4' exonerated

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:14 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle talks loss to Clippers

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star