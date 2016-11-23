TCU volleyball closes regular season with third straight five-set win

TCU won its third straight five-straight match, closing the regular season with a 3-2 Big 12 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night at The Rickel at University Recreation Center.
The Horned Frogs finish the regular season 14-12 overall and 7-9 in the Big 12 and now await the NCAA Selection Show at 7 p.m. Sunday to see if they will receive an NCAA Tournament at-large berth for the second straight year.
Overall, I am really proud and it is a great way to end the season here at home;” TCU director of volleyball Jill Kramer said, “and I am looking forward to watching the selection show on Sunday.”
TCU is ranked No. 25 in NCAA Ratings Percentage Index, fourth best in the Big 12. In the Big 12 standings, TCU is sixth in a nine-team league with six teams ranked No. 41 or higher in RPI.
The Frogs won the fifth set 15-9 after West Virginia (12-17, 3-12) on the fourth set 25-18 toe tie the match. The final score was 25-15, 26-28, 25-21, 18-25, 15-9.
Sophomore Ashleigh Martin led a balanced Frogs’ attack with 13 kills. Sarita Mikals and Ashley Smith each had 10, Regan McGuire and Anna Walsh had nine each and Natalie Gower had eight. Gower led TCU with nine blocks.
Smith had a double-double with 16 digs. Smith has 1,000 career digs, making her the fifth person in program history to record over 1,000 career kills and digs.
Jill Bergeson led the Frogs with 19 digs. Kaylee Smith and Lamprini Konstantinidou had 30 and 27 assists, respectively, in TCU’s 6-2 offense.
Seven seniors played their final home match: Bergeson, Gower, McGuire, Mikals, Chyanne Perkins, Chyna Perkins and Ashley Smith.
