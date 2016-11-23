TCU ready to gauge itself as a road team under Dixon

The early numbers have been impressive during the Jamie Dixon era of the TCU men’s basketball program.
TCU, under its first-year coach and former player, has posted the fastest start in school history by a coach in his debut season (4-0) and has set a record for season-ticket sales (4,400), topping the 3,704 mark set in last year’s debut of revamped Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs have averaged 20 assists per game, a point of emphasis under Dixon, and rank No. 15 among NCAA teams in that statistical category. But the first road trip of the season begins Friday and Dixon is curious how his team will handle its two games in Las Vegas while competing in the Global Sports Classic at Thomas & Mack Arena.
TCU meets UNLV (3-1) in Friday’s 9:30 p.m. tipoff in Las Vegas and will play either Washington or Western Kentucky in Saturday’s contest. TCU lost all nine of its road games against Big 12 opponents last year before the Horned Frogs upset Texas Tech in the first round of Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., under predecessor Trent Johnson.
TCU’s last road victory in an opponent’s home arena came against Bradley, 53-49, on Dec. 23, 2015. Dixon is hoping Monday’s 80-71 comeback victory over Illinois State, a team projected to finish second to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference, will boost the confidence of players heading into their first road trip.
TCU scored the final nine points of Monday’s game in Fort Worth, breaking a 71-71 deadlock during the final 42 seconds. Seven of the nine points came from program newcomers who are the primary point guards for Dixon: freshman Jaylen Fisher (11.5 points, 6 assists per game) and sophomore Alex Robinson (11.8 points, 5.5 assists per game), a transfer from Texas A&M and a Mansfield Timberview graduate.
“You couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Dixon said of Monday’s finish. “We played poorly in the first half, then respond and get a good win in the second half. That’s what we needed going into Vegas and playing against UNLV at their place.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU men at UNLV
Friday, 9:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Arena, Las Vegas
Comments