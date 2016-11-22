TCU rolls over Grambling; off to best start since 2008

The TCU women’s basketball team rolled over Grambling State 83-47 on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena for its best start under third-year coach Raegan Pebley at 4-0.
The Horned Frogs haven’t won four consecutive games to open a season since 2008-09.
The Horned Frogs picked up right where they left off against SMU, when they made 15 of 25 3-point attempts in a 76-67 win. TCU made 6 of 12 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday as the Horned Frogs’ threats on the perimeter have opened things up in the last two games.
After making five 3-pointers on Sunday, point guard AJ Alix hit a quick one on the first possession before getting substantial rest along with the rest of the starters in the second half.
When Jada Butts made her first attempt from deep with 1:15 left in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs went up 19-8 as the rout was on.
Alix finished with 10 points, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range. That makes the junior 8 of 12 in the team’s last two games heading into the first road game Saturday at No. 1 Notre Dame.
“Offensively we moved the ball well and took care of it,” Pebley said. “Rebounding wasn’t where it needed to be, because of some things that were happening before the shot went up, allowing the drive. Just some things that we have got to improve no matter who our opponent is.”
Sophomore center Jordan Moore, who came in averaging 11 points and eight rebounds through the first three games, was held out Tuesday with an injury sustained against SMU. Pebley said Moore should be available on Saturday.
Adeola Akomolafe stepped into the starting lineup for Moore and led TCU with 12 rebounds. Freshman Amber Ramirez, the No. 12 recruit nationally in the class of 2016, also earned her first start and finished with six points.
Forward Amy Okonkwo led the Frogs in scoring off the bench for the second time, going 8 of 8 from the floor for 18 points and seven rebounds.
“The best shot just comes from within the offense,” Okonkwo said. “I just try to let it come to me.”
TCU
22
19
18
24
—
83
Grambling St.
10
8
19
10
—
47
TCU (4-0)—Okonkwo 8-8 2-3 18, Alix 3-5 1-4 10, Butts 4-7 1-1 10, Coleman 0-0 1-2 10, Ray 3-6 2-4 8, Ramirez 2-5 0-0 6, Willie 2-4 2-4 6, Akomolafe 2-4 1-2 5, Rainey 1-4 2-4 5, Christian 1-4 2-2 4, Hellessey 4-6 2-2 1, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-55 16-28 83.
Grambling St. (1-3)—Hill 6-15 1-1 13, Torian 6-12 0-2 12, Boyd 3-12 1-3 7, Neal 2-7 3-4 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Andrews 1-7 0-0 2, Parsons 1-3 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-1 1-2 1, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, Totals 20-69 6-12 47.
3-Point Goals—TCU 7-17 (Alix 3-4, Ramirez 2-4, Butts 1-1, Rainey 1-3, Christian 0-2, Ray 0-2, Thompson 0-1), Grambling St. 1-21 (Jones 1-4, Andrews 0-6, Boyd 0-6, Hill 0-1, Neal 0-1, Torian 0-3). Assists—TCU 22 (Hellessey 4), Grambling St. 14 (Hill 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—TCU 47 (Akomolafe 12), Grambling St. 30 (Neal 6). Total Fouls—TCU 15, Grambling St. 20. A—1,563.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Comments