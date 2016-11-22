TCU

November 22, 2016 4:02 PM

TCU must tackle better to take down Texas, Patterson says

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU coach Gary Patterson said the biggest area that must improve defensively is the team’s tackling.

“I think we missed 20 tackles,” Patterson said, reflecting on last week’s 31-6 loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State. “Whether we got tired or whatever it was ... that can’t happen.”

The irony, said Patterson, is OSU rolled for 334 yards in the contest immediately after TCU held a productive Baylor ground game to 133 yards.

“The tackling was really good in the Baylor game. But the last game, it wasn’t very good,” Patterson said. “I think a little of that had to do with Oklahoma State. And them running two backs hurt us a couple of times, with a couple of calls. But you’ve got to tackle them.”

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

Related content

TCU

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos