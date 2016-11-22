TCU must tackle better to take down Texas, Patterson says

TCU coach Gary Patterson said the biggest area that must improve defensively is the team’s tackling.
“I think we missed 20 tackles,” Patterson said, reflecting on last week’s 31-6 loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State. “Whether we got tired or whatever it was ... that can’t happen.”
The irony, said Patterson, is OSU rolled for 334 yards in the contest immediately after TCU held a productive Baylor ground game to 133 yards.
“The tackling was really good in the Baylor game. But the last game, it wasn’t very good,” Patterson said. “I think a little of that had to do with Oklahoma State. And them running two backs hurt us a couple of times, with a couple of calls. But you’ve got to tackle them.”
