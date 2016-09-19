TCU

September 19, 2016 11:31 AM

TCU-Oklahoma kickoff time set for 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Amon Carter

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

The TCU vs. Oklahoma game on Oct. 1 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on Fox, according to an announcement by the Big 12 on Monday.

It is the next Big 12 game for TCU, which takes on SMU this week in a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff in Dallas.

TCU opened league play last week with a 41-20 victory against Iowa State.

Here are the other Week 5 kickoff times announced by the league: Baylor at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FS1); Texas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2); K-State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 Thursday, Sept. 29 (FS1).

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Related content

TCU

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos