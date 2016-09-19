TCU-Oklahoma kickoff time set for 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Amon Carter

The TCU vs. Oklahoma game on Oct. 1 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on Fox, according to an announcement by the Big 12 on Monday.
It is the next Big 12 game for TCU, which takes on SMU this week in a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff in Dallas.
TCU opened league play last week with a 41-20 victory against Iowa State.
Here are the other Week 5 kickoff times announced by the league: Baylor at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FS1); Texas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2); K-State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 Thursday, Sept. 29 (FS1).
