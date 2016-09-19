Tweet says TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin has PCL knee injury

TCU receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin is getting well wishes online after a tweet that indicates he has a knee ligament injury.
The Twitter account of Blaine McDaniel, a receiver at The Woodlands Christian Academy, posted, “Prayers go out to my big bro @KaVontaeTurpin just talked to him and my man tore his PCL.”
Prayers go out to my big bro @KaVontaeTurpin just talked to him and my man tore his PCL. #MinorSetbackForAMajorComeback #OneHeart— blaine mcdaniel (@Re22pect) September 19, 2016
Turpin left the field with assistance in the third quarter of last week’s game against Iowa State, not using his left leg. After treatment in the medical tent on the sideline, he walked to the locker room without help.
The PCL refers to the posterior cruciate ligament, which is located in the back of the knee. It can be sprained or torn. Recovery may or may not require surgery, which commonly requires six to 12 months of rehab.
“Obviously he has a leg injury,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said on the Big 12 coaches conference call with reporters Monday. “Hopefully we’ll get him back in the future.”
Turpin led the Horned Frogs in all-purpose yardage last year. He had a punt return for a touchdown two weeks ago against Arkansas and had one last season against Kansas. He caught four touchdowns against Texas last season, setting a Big 12 record for touchdown catches by a freshman in a Big 12 game.
He leads TCU in receptions and yards this year, with 16 for 196. He also has a 64-yard kickoff return that put TCU in position to win the Arkansas game with a field goal, which was blocked.
Online reaction praised Turpin and offered him wishes for a fast recovery.
@KaVontaeTurpin Prayers young man. You're exciting athlete, can't wait to see Turpin Time next year better than ever. Hit the books #FrogFam— JBL&M (@DeplorableJBL) September 19, 2016
KaVontae will come back stronger & more determined than ever to show the world the definition of the #FrogFactor ⬆️ https://t.co/OEJ1KEHMGI— RIFF RAM (@RiffRamTCU) September 19, 2016
When Vonta left knee get better we gotta do a 1 on 1— K.January (@iamKJanuary) September 19, 2016
September 19, 2016
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments