Fresh wrinkles lead to win, but TCU football still seeking answers

If nothing else, TCU football coach Gary Patterson proved to be a man of his word Saturday. Patterson promised he would have “a couple of surprises” in store for Iowa State in his team’s Big 12 conference opener at Amon G. Carter Stadium but did not elaborate during his weekly news conference.
Instead, he trotted out one of his team leaders, receiver Deante Gray, as a starting cornerback in place of Ranthony Texada. He had last week’s leading tackler, linebacker Sammy Douglas, yield his starting spot to Travin Howard before getting into the flow for something other than special teams duty late in the second quarter.
Perhaps the most welcomed fresh wrinkle: quarterback Kenny Hill did not punctuate his second-quarter touchdown run in Saturday’s 41-20 victory with an end-zone celebration that could be viewed as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Instead, Hill tapped a few teammates’ helmets after putting the Horned Frogs ahead 17-7 with 7:22 remaining in the first half.
Asked what Patterson told him about celebrating against Iowa State, Hill said: “Just be smart. That was really it. Just be smart and understand the situation. He really has had my back this week, so I appreciate that.”
In another new move, TCU (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) unleashed a consistent pass rush. The Frogs collected five sacks against the Cyclones (0-3, 0-1) after combining for five in their first two games.
About the only surprise that didn’t work Saturday was a second-quarter series involving three consecutive runs for power back Derrick Green, a graduate transfer from Michigan. That three-and-out series resulted in a punt shortly before Green found the end zone for the first time as a Horned Frog in the final minute of the first half.
But most of Patterson’s wrinkles worked, though the coach hardly seemed pleased in the wake of a victory that pushed TCU to the top of the Big 12 conference standings — for at least one week.
“I’m not happy about it, but it’s a win,” said Patterson, who watched three key players leave the contest with injuries (receiver and return man KaVontae Turpin, defensive end Josh Carraway, cornerback Jeff Gladney). “Too many people got banged up and not enough emotion.”
But there were bright spots among the fresh wrinkles. Gray, a fifth-year senior, made two tackles (one for a loss) and broke up a pass in his first appearance at cornerback since the 2013 season. He said he learned Sunday that he would be shifting positions and worked exclusively at cornerback during practice last week, earning the start ahead of Texada, who also finished with two tackles against ISU.
Gray said he considered it “a huge deal” that coaches asked him to make the move in an effort to stabilize a defense that allowed 41 points in each of its first two games.
“Whatever ‘Coach P’ wants me to do, I’m going to do it and be full-speed about it. As a senior, he expects us to set an example for the younger people,” Gray said. “With me, he sees I’m a very selfless player and I’m going to do whatever to make the team win.”
Although safety Nick Orr credited Gray with being “a main reason why the defense played better” this week, Gray acknowledged he missed too many tackles and has “some things to sharpen up, for sure,” if he’s going to remain a part of Patterson’s defense.
Patterson remained unsure about that, perhaps in response to Turpin’s injury and its potential impact on the receiving corps.
“I don’t know if he’ll play [defense] next week. He’ll probably have to move back to offense,” Patterson said, adding that Gray’s shift of positions Saturday was designed to help TCU “get better at corner.”
Howard, who received Saturday’s start over Douglas, posted seven tackles against ISU. So did Douglas. Fellow linebacker Ty Summers led the way with 16 as the defense held ISU to 355 yards, the lowest total by a TCU opponent this season. But Patterson was not pleased because ISU entered the contest averaging only 299 yards and 11.5 points per game.
“We gave up too many yards. Against that offense, we probably should have played less than 60 plays [on defense],” Patterson said, reflecting on ISU’s 83 plays (11 more than TCU). “We did some good things. We got better than we were last week. We’ve got to start acting like we’re older to be better.”
Sounds like more tweaks may be in order for next week’s game against SMU.
