TCU’s Hill says Patterson ‘had my back’ after celebration penalty

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill said he’s past the celebration penalty against Arkansas and appreciated coach Gary Patterson’s public response.
“He has had my back this week, so I do appreciate that,” Hill said after Saturday’s 41-20 victory against Iowa State.
Hill was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after gesturing with his hand near his throat following a touchdown against Arkansas last week. The 15-yard penalty set up Arkansas for a game-tying drive.
Kenny Hill threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown in TCU’s victory against Iowa State. He leads the Horned Frogs in rushing touchdowns with six and has thrown four touchdown passes.
Patterson told reporters two days later it was a religious gesture and that he would have let the officials know beforehand if he had known about it.
Asked what Patterson had told him, Hill said, “He said just be smart. That was really it. Just be smart and understand the situation.”
Hill, who threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown against Iowa State, said he had to rebound quickly from the Arkansas loss.
“I had that night, and then the next day you have to be past it,” he said. “We have practice Sunday, and we’re working on the next team. So you’ve got to get your mind right for the next week.”
A TCU media relations official cut off questions about the Arkansas game before Hill could be asked if the gesture reflected his religion or whether he will do it again.
