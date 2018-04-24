'We're becoming a good football team': Matt Rhule optimistic about Baylor football

The Baylor football program remains a work-in-progress under coach Matt Rhule, who is preparing the Bears for his second season in Waco.

The Bears, who finished a game ahead of Kansas at the bottom of the Big 12 standings in 2017, going 1-11 and 1-8 in the league. Progress is being made this spring, however, that will hopefully help Baylor start slowly, but surely, turn the ship around, Rhule said during Tuesday's Big 12 coaches teleconference.

"I feel like we're becoming a good football team. We weren't, obviously, a very good football team last year," said Rhule, who saw improvements later in the '17 season.

They lost a couple of close games to Oklahoma and West Virginia and turnovers did them in against Texas Tech in which they outgained the Red Raiders by almost 200 yards.

"We went from really not very good at all to improved as the season went on. I think this offseason and this spring practice has done wonders for us. I like our mindset, I like our toughness."

Rhule expects the incoming freshman class to inject some swagger back into the program, including five January enrollees who participated in all 15 spring practices.

"It's certainly not where we need it to be or is going to be," he said. "but I feel really good about our opportunities to develop over the summer and in [August] training camp to maybe have a good football team in the fall."