Report: Baylor paid Art Briles and Ken Starr millions after sexual assault scandal

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles received $15.1 million from Baylor following his 2016 dismissal during a sexual assault scandal that gutted the program and the university.

Former Baylor University President Ken Starr received $4.52 million from the university following his resignation. Baylor's then-athletic director Ian McCaw (now the AD at Liberty University) received $761,059, upon his resignation.

The dollar amounts of these settlements came from Baylor's 990 filing to the IRS this week that was obtained and reported on by The Dallas Morning News. That filing is required annually of non-profit organizations.

Briles made Baylor football relevant by delivering back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014. But he hasn't coached in a full-time capacity since he was dismissed from the university.

He filed and then dropped a libel lawsuit against Baylor officials in 2017. That settlement money Briles received was less than half of the $39 million remaining on the 10-year contract he signed back in 2013.

A school-commissioned investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton produced a 13-page "findings of fact" that football staff inquired about players sexual assault incidents. However, staff members did not report them to school administrators. In addition, the report stated that school administrators encouraged victims to not report their complaints.

Later, school regents said 17 women reported that 19 players were involved in incidents of sexual and domestic assault - including four gang rapes - dating back to since 2011. One lawsuit, which has since been settled, alleged alleged 52 acts of rape by 31 players between 2011 and 2014.

Current head coach Matt Rhule, hired in December of 2016, positively addressed the issues and culture head-on. But several players from the current team were suspended this month. Two of those players were supposedly involved in a sexual assault incident with members of Baylor's equestrian team.