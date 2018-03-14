More off-field bad news for the Baylor Bears, but this time it comes on Matt Rhule's watch.
More off-field bad news for the Baylor Bears, but this time it comes on Matt Rhule's watch. Rod Aydelotte The Associated Press
More off-field bad news for the Baylor Bears, but this time it comes on Matt Rhule's watch. Rod Aydelotte The Associated Press

Baylor Bears

Two of four suspended Baylor players linked to sexual assault allegations

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 05:39 PM

Four Baylor football players have been suspended, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

At least two of them for an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Rhule also said that all four players – Eric Ogar, Travon Lewis, Justin Harris and John Arthur – will remain enrolled at Baylor.

"Suspensions happen," Rhule said in a news conference on Wednesday. "I'm not saying they did anything wrong. We are just going to separate them from the team until we know what happened and so justice can be served."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bears head coach did not specify which players had been suspended for a violation of team policy vs. the sexual assault investigation.

"These guys are suspended and I know you will figure it out eventually," Rhule said.

Spring drills begin Thursday.

Female members of the school's equestrian team filed a police report alleging they were sexually assaulted at University Parks Apartments on Nov. 12.

The women filed the police report Nov. 17, according to ESPN.

More Videos

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4 333

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4

Pause
Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take 99

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Mac Engeltengel@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4 333

drew pearson 2018 draft.mp4

Pause
Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take 99

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium 47

Take a look at the NFL's newly released plans for the 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take

View More Video