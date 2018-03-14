Two of four suspended Baylor players linked to sexual assault allegations

Four Baylor football players have been suspended, according to head coach Matt Rhule.
At least two of them for an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Rhule also said that all four players – Eric Ogar, Travon Lewis, Justin Harris and John Arthur – will remain enrolled at Baylor.
"Suspensions happen," Rhule said in a news conference on Wednesday. "I'm not saying they did anything wrong. We are just going to separate them from the team until we know what happened and so justice can be served."
Never miss a local story.
The Bears head coach did not specify which players had been suspended for a violation of team policy vs. the sexual assault investigation.
"These guys are suspended and I know you will figure it out eventually," Rhule said.
Spring drills begin Thursday.
Female members of the school's equestrian team filed a police report alleging they were sexually assaulted at University Parks Apartments on Nov. 12.
The women filed the police report Nov. 17, according to ESPN.
Comments