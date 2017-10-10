Former Baylor football player says coach helped him cheat drug test

Former Baylor football player Josh Gordon says a coach helped him cheat a drug test while playing for the Bears.
Gordon played at Baylor in 2009 and 2010 before being indefinitely suspended by coach Art Briles for a second failed drug test in July 2011.
Gordon, a former All-Pro receiver for the Cleveland Browns, made the admission in a mini documentary on www.uninterupted.com, as first reported by TMZ.
He played in only four games in 2014 because of suspensions from the league and the Browns for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and for violating team rules. He was suspended for the entire 2015 season for similar violations.
Gordon said one of his Baylor coaches gave him bottles of “detox” drink to help mask drugs in his system before taking a drug test.
“That was my first real experience of that authority not really being taken serious because it was kind of being guided by somebody employed by the same university,” Gordon says in the video.
As a sophomore in October 2010, Gordon and teammate Willie Jefferson were found asleep in a car at a Taco Bell drive-through lane. Police found marijuana in the car, which belonged to Jefferson. He was kicked off the team while Gordon was suspended. Gordon was later suspended indefinitely by Briles in July 2011 after failing a second drug test. He transferred to Utah but never played a game. He was drafted by the Browns in the supplemental draft in 2012.
Gordon has been in drug rehab but was denied reinstatement by the NFL in May.
“I’ve been enabled most of my life, honestly,” he said. “I’ve been enabled by coaches, teachers, professors, everybody pretty much gave me a second chance just because of my ability.”
