Baylor fullback Kyle Boyd carries the American flag onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Orlin Wagner AP
Baylor Bears

Baylor, after giving Oklahoma a scare, pushes K-State almost to end

By ANDREW HAMMOND

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 6:47 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Jesse Ertz ran for two touchdowns and Kansas State withstood a furious second half rally to post a 33-20 win over Baylor Saturday.

Ertz had 12 carries for 95 yards, including a 15-yard run in the 3rd quarter to extend the Kansas State lead to 27-13. The Wildcats tipped the balance of their offense in the second half with just five pass attempts compared to 23 rushes.

For the game, Kansas State (3-1,1-0 Big 12) ran the ball 43 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

After falling behind 17-3 at the half, Baylor (0-5, 0-2 Big 12) had a chance to tie, but a bad snap over the head of Zach Smith was recovered by Kansas State near the end of the third quarter.

Smith finished the contest with 291 yards passing on 44 attempts and one touchdown.

TAKEAWAYS

Kansas State: Kansas State is now 10-5 after coming off of a bye week since 2009.

Baylor: The Bears fall to 0-5 for the first time since 1978.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State should receive votes into the AP Poll this coming week.

NEXT UP

Kansas State: The Wildcats are at Texas Saturday.

Baylor: The Bears play at Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 14.

