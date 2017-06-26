TCU fans celebrate as the final second ticks off the clock in Saturday's 62-22 rout of No. 17 Baylor. Video by Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com
June 26, 2017 4:04 PM

Baylor says NCAA investigation is ‘ongoing, pending’

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN

Baylor University officials say the school is being investigated by the NCAA in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president.

In a legal filing last week, Baylor lawyers told a federal judge the NCAA probe is “an ongoing, pending investigation.”

Attorneys for several women suing the school have demanded Baylor turn over its communications with the NCAA. A Baylor spokeswoman declined further comment.

ESPN reported in May that the NCAA had conducted interviews with Baylor officials, former employees and alleged victims but that the school hadn’t been given a formal notice of investigation. NCAA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

