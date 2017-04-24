Report: Briles denies negligence claim by former Baylor student raped by football player

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles said in a legal filing Friday in a lawsuit against him that he was unaware that six female Baylor students had independently told a school judicial officer they had been sexually assaulted by former Baylor player Tevin Elliott, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported Monday.
Briles faces a negligence claim by Jasmin Hernandez, a former Baylor student who was raped by Elliott. She has given media outlets permission to use her name. Elliott was convicted in 2014 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping Hernandez in 2012.
“We want to be sensitive to any anguish or pain that anyone sustained,” Mark Lanier, Briles’ Houston attorney, told the Tribune-Herald. “But a legal proceeding is also about the truth, and we think it’s imperative that, in the process of this proceeding, the truth come out. I still believe the truth has not been fully told, and a lot of people will be surprised when they find out what really happened and what Coach Briles knew or didn’t know.”
Briles, who was fired in May 2016, hopes to coach again in 2018, Lanier told the Tribune-Herald. The lawsuit trial is set for July 2018.
In early April, a federal judge ruled that Hernandez is allowed to proceed with her “Title IX and negligence claims against Baylor University and her negligence claim” against Briles and former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw.
Hernandez alleged in her suit filed in March 2016 that Baylor was negligent because officials had noticed that Elliott had sexually assaulted at least one other student and failed to take reasonable measures to prevent him from hurting others.
Last week, the release of Baylor’s new federal tax return showed that Briles was credited with more than $6.2 million in total compensation in 2015, making him one of college football’s highest paid coaches that season.
