Baylor football getting taste of stability under Rhule

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule will put the wraps on his first spring in charge of the Bears’ football program Saturday in McLane Stadium.

The first-year coach is overseeing lots of unsettled areas: a lack of depth in the offensive line, a rebuilt defense and an ongoing, three-player quarterback competition for the starting job.

The quarterback candidates include sophomore Zach Smith, who led the Bears to last year’s 31-12 victory over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl; Charlie Brewer, an incoming freshman who enrolled in January; and Anu Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona.

But the biggest issue involves bringing stability to a group of players who have answered to three different head football coaches in the past 11 months (Art Briles, Jim Grobe and Rhule) and ended last season with fewer than 70 scholarship players.

“Being their third head coach in just under a year, I think they appreciate having some stability,” said Rhule, who compiled a 28-23 mark in four seasons at Temple before taking the Baylor job in December.

In terms of his defense, Rhule said: “You stop the run with toughness. You stop the pass with talent. But we’ve got four or five guys out (with injuries). I don’t know where we are on that.”