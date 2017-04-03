Dave Bliss resigns as coach at Oklahoma school days after ‘Disgraced’ premiere

Dave Bliss, the former Baylor men’s basketball coach involved in a cover-up scandal in 2003, resigned Monday as head coach at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Okla.
The resignation comes three days after the premiere of a Showtime documentary, “Disgraced,” on the murder of Baylor player Patrick Dennehy by teammate Carlton Dotson and accusations against Bliss and Baylor.
In off-camera remarks to the producer of “Disgraced,” Bliss, 73, reasserted his claim that Dennehy “was selling drugs,” and reinforced the claim later by saying “he was the worst.”
Authorities investigating the case found no evidence to suggest the murder was drug related, nor was there any evidence Dennehy was selling drugs.
In June 2003, Dennehy was shot twice in the head near a gravel pit three miles from campus. Dotson pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
In a news release, Southwestern Christian President Dr. Reggies Wenyika said, “I accepted Coach Bliss’ resignation earlier today and our prayers and wishes are with him as he transitions.”
The release said Wenyika “affirmed his commitment to seeking new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the University’s beliefs, standards and policies, as a duty to our Christian heritage ... ”
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
