March 26, 2017 9:40 PM

Baylor women fall short in OT as Mississippi State reaches first Final Four

By CLIFF BRUNT

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

Morgan William scored a career-high 41 points, and No. 2 seed Mississippi State upset top-seeded Baylor 94-85 in overtime Sunday to reach the Final Four for the first time.

William, a 5-foot-5 guard, was named Most Outstanding Player of the regional. She set a school record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game.

Victoria Vivians added 24 points and Teaira McCowan had 10 for Mississippi State (33-4).

Kalani Brown scored 27 points and Nina Davis had 18 for Baylor (33-4), which lost in the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive year.

William made a 3-pointer to give Mississippi State a 73-68 lead in regulation, but Baylor responded with a 7-0 run, and Brown’s basket put the Lady Bears ahead by two. William’s layup with 22 seconds remaining tied the game at 75 and forced overtime.

The game featured 24 lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs ended last season with a 60-point loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16. This season, the Bulldogs took it a step further by reaching the Elite Eight for the first time, then beat Baylor, a women’s basketball power. The Bulldogs have talked about not getting respect along the way. This victory should boost the program’s image.

Baylor: It was more disappointment for the Lady Bears at this stage. They were a No. 1 seed in 2011 and lost in the Elite Eight and a top seed last year when they lost to Oregon State in the Elite Eight.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State will play Connecticut or Oregon in the Final Four in Dallas.

Mississippi St.

21

22

17

15

19

94

Baylor

19

21

21

14

10

85

Mississippi St. (33-4)—Richardson 4-10 0-0 8, McCowan 3-7 4-5 10, Dillingham 0-3 0-0 0, Vivians 9-23 3-3 24, William 13-22 9-10 41, Chapel 0-2 0-0 0, Okorie 1-3 2-4 4, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Schaefer 1-1 2-2 5, Totals 32-74 20-24 94.

Baylor (33-4)—Brown 11-13 5-5 27, Davis 7-11 4-6 18, Jones 5-16 4-5 16, Prince 3-9 0-0 8, Wallace 3-5 2-2 9, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Mompremier 1-1 1-4 3, Chou 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 32-60 16-22 85.

3-Point Goals—Mississippi St. 10-20 (Dillingham 0-1, Vivians 3-9, William 6-8, Johnson 0-1, Schaefer 1-1), Baylor 5-15 (Jones 2-8, Prince 2-4, Wallace 1-1, Chou 0-2). Assists—Mississippi St. 14 (William 7), Baylor 16 (Jones 7). Fouled Out—Baylor Wallace. Rebounds—Mississippi St. 34 (Vivians 6), Baylor 40 (Brown 9). Total Fouls—Mississippi St. 19, Baylor 19. A—3,128.

NCAA Women’s Final Four

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Friday semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday championship, 5 p.m., ESPN

