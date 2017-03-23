Baylor heads back to Oklahoma City, site of both cheers and tears

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:08 TCU's Parrish: Frogs still on Cloud 9 with program headed in right direction

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side