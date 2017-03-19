Baylor overcomes USC upset bid to advance to NCAA Sweet 16

Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 3 seed Baylor defeated No. 11 seed Southern California 82-78 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Terry Maston scored 19 points, King McClure added 17 and Manu Lecomte scored all 12 of his points in the final 5 minutes for the Bears (27-7), who advanced to play Duke or South Carolina in the Sweet 16.
Chimezie Metu scored 28 points and Bennie Boatwright added 16 for USC (26-10), which was trying to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007. The Trojans had rallied from second-half deficits to win their first two NCAA Tournament games.
A four-point play by Lecomte put the Bears up 69-67. Lecomte, who hadn’t scored the entire game, scored eight points in 45 seconds to put the Bears up 73-67, and Baylor led the rest of the way.
SOUTHERN CAL (26-10): Metu 11-14 6-6 28, Boatwright 6-11 0-0 16, Stewart 4-7 1-2 12, Melton 2-8 2-2 7, McLaughlin 5-10 0-0 11, Rakocevic 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Aaron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 9-10 78.
BAYLOR (27-7): Motley 9-12 1-2 19, Lual-Acuil 1-3 0-0 2, McClure 6-10 0-0 17, Lecomte 4-11 3-3 12, Wainright 2-5 2-2 7, Maston 7-13 5-6 19, Omot 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 0-4 0-0 0, Lindsey 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-61 13-15 82.
Halftime—Baylor 36-31. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 9-22 (Boatwright 4-9, Stewart 3-6, Melton 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3, Mathews 0-1), Baylor 7-19 (McClure 5-8, Wainright 1-2, Lecomte 1-6, Lindsey 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Fouled Out—Motley. Rebounds—Southern Cal 20 (Metu, Boatwright 5), Baylor 31 (Motley 10). Assists—Southern Cal 19 (McLaughlin 6), Baylor 16 (Lecomte, Wainright 5). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 18, Baylor 16.
Comments