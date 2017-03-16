Baylor targets reversing its trend of recent tournament disasters

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion Pause

2:54 Elijah Bynum's directorial debut Hot Summer Nights takes SXSW by storm

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

1:25 Spring break at the zoo

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8