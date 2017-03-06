No. 2 Baylor women toppled in Big 12 final

Tynice Martin scored 32 points, and West Virginia beat No. 2 Baylor 77-66 in the Big 12 women’s championship game on Monday night.
Martin, a sophomore guard, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
West Virginia had never won the Big 12 tournament. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament in 1989, when they were in the Atlantic 10.
Teana Muldrow added 15 points for West Virginia (23-10), which advanced to the final with Top 25 victories over Oklahoma and Texas.
Kalani Brown scored 19 points and Kristy Wallace had 17 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (30-3), which had won the last six conference tournaments.
The Lady Bears had won seven in a row against West Virginia, but the Mountaineers lost by just six at Baylor on Feb. 6 in their previous meeting and played with confidence from the start in the final.
The Mountaineers were on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after a rough finish to the regular season. They had dropped five of nine heading into the tournament to fall out of the Top 25. Now, they are in position to gain a high seed.
The Lady Bears probably have done enough to remain a top seed in the tournament. Their body of work is impressive, including 11 wins over ranked teams. Baylor had scored at least 86 points in its four previous games, including a 103-64 win over Oklahoma.
UP NEXT
West Virginia and Baylor await their seeds and opponents this coming Monday for the NCAA Tournament.
West Virginia 77, Baylor 66
West Virginia
22
17
26
12
—
77
Baylor
14
16
14
22
—
66
West Virginia (23-10)—Muldrow 6-13 1-2 15, Montgomery 3-4 0-2 6, Martin 8-19 12-15 32, Pardee 4-13 0-0 11, Ray 2-9 1-2 6, King 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Brewer 2-6 2-2 7, Totals 25-66 16-23 77.
Baylor (30-3)—Brown 7-13 5-6 19, Cohen 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 7-9 1-3 15, Prince 6-14 0-0 15, Wallace 6-12 4-6 17, Cave 0-2 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Mompremier 0-3 0-0 0, Chou 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 10-15 66.
3-Point Goals—West Virginia 11-30 (Muldrow 2-3, Martin 4-9, Pardee 3-9, Ray 1-4, Brewer 1-5), Baylor 4-13 (Prince 3-9, Wallace 1-3, Chou 0-1). Assists—West Virginia 13 (Ray 8), Baylor 12 (Wallace 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—West Virginia 36 (Muldrow 9), Baylor 39 (Prince 9). Total Fouls—West Virginia 12, Baylor 17. A—3,355.
Comments