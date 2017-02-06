Baylor Bears

Baylor strength coach arrested on prostitution charge, report says

Baylor strength coach Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday in a prostitution sting, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported late Monday.

Washington, 33, was arrested at a local hotel on a solicitation of prostitution charge, a Class B misdemeanor, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Tribune.

Washington, who was a member of the strength training staff at Temple last season, followed former Temple head coach Matt Rhule to Baylor when he was hired in December to replace Art Briles.

Baylor said the school fired him immediately upon learning of his arrest, the report said.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement released by the school’s athletic department late Monday. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Deputies arrested Washington shortly after midnight Saturday after Washington arrived at the hotel to meet a prostitute, McNamara said.

Washington was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting $1,000 bond.

