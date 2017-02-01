Baylor Bears

February 1, 2017 10:28 AM

Baylor football Signing Day list

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

Here are the players who have signed with the Baylor Bears.

Name

Position

School

OL

Eleasah Anderson

Alief Taylor

DE

DeMarco Artis

Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

LB

Terrel Bernard

LaPorte

ATH

Trestan Ebner

Henderson

DB

Timarcus Davis

College Station

TE

Tyler Henderson

Kyle Lehman

DL

Justin Harris

Gonzales (La.)

WR

Gavin Holmes

Justin Northwest

LB

Bryson Jackson

Mansfield Lake Ridge

DT

Khalil Keith

Alpine (Ala.) Winterboro

OL

Henry Klinge

Southlake Carroll

DB

Trevon Lewis

Houston Lamar

LB

Ashton Logan

Temple

DE

James Lynch

Round Rock

DE

Cole Maxwell

Allen

OL

Ryan Miller

Southlake Carroll

OL

Jason Moore

Frisco Independence

OL

Xavier Newman

DeSoto

DE

Chidi Ogbannaya

Houston Langham Creek

DL

B.J. Thompson

England, Ark.

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

Baylor Bears

