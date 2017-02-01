Baylor football Signing Day list

Here are the players who have signed with the Baylor Bears.
Name
Position
School
OL
Eleasah Anderson
Alief Taylor
DE
DeMarco Artis
Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
LB
Terrel Bernard
LaPorte
ATH
Trestan Ebner
Henderson
DB
Timarcus Davis
College Station
TE
Tyler Henderson
Kyle Lehman
DL
Justin Harris
Gonzales (La.)
WR
Gavin Holmes
Justin Northwest
LB
Bryson Jackson
Mansfield Lake Ridge
DT
Khalil Keith
Alpine (Ala.) Winterboro
OL
Henry Klinge
Southlake Carroll
DB
Trevon Lewis
Houston Lamar
LB
Ashton Logan
Temple
DE
James Lynch
Round Rock
DE
Cole Maxwell
Allen
OL
Ryan Miller
Southlake Carroll
OL
Jason Moore
Frisco Independence
OL
Xavier Newman
DeSoto
DE
Chidi Ogbannaya
Houston Langham Creek
DL
B.J. Thompson
England, Ark.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments