Baylor rolling in first hour of National Signing Day

Less than an hour into the official start of National Signing Day, officials at Baylor have confirmed receipt of 18 letters of intent from members of coach Matt Rhule’s initial signing class.
The list includes four products from Tarrant County/area schools: offensive lineman Ryan Miller (Southlake Carroll); offensive lineman Henry Klinge (Southlake Carroll); linebacker Bryson Jackson (Mansfield Lake Ridge) and receiver Gavin Holmes (Justin Northwest). It also includes a four-star prospect from the Rivals.com list: DeSoto offensive lineman Xavier Newman.
Baylor, which had only one player committed to play for Rhule on Dec. 27, is expected to sign at least 26 players today based on remaining commitments. Among this morning’s signees are two players that have joined the fold with commitments/signings within the past 24 hours: defensive lineman B.J. Thompson of England, Ark. and defensive end DeMarco “D.J.” Artis of Sanford, Fla.
Rhule and his staffers are recruiting against the backdrop of a sexual-assault scandal at Baylor during the regime of predecessor Art Briles that involved football players and continues to create unflattering headlines for the program.
Other players confirmed today as Baylor signees: TE Tyler Henderson, DE Chidi Ogbannaya, DE Cole Allen, DT Khalil Keith, LB Ashton Logan, LB Terrel Bernard, OL Jason Moore, ATH Trestan Ebner, OL Eleasah Anderson, DB James Lynch and DB Timarcus Davis.
Among the list of commitments is quarterback Charlie Brewer, an Austin Lake Travis product who flipped his commitment to Baylor from SMU on Dec. 31.
