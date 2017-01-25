Art Briles is ‘willing to start over again’ to coach football

Art Briles wants to coach football again and he isn’t picky when it comes to possible jobs at the college or professional level. The former Baylor coach made that much clear during a brief interview at Senior Bowl practices on Wednesday.
“Really any capacity … when you’ve been in the game since ’79 and you’re not in it? I’m willing to start over again,” Briles said. “I’m just remaining faithful, so that’s really about all you can do right now. Just hoping I can get back on the field somewhere.”
Briles, 61, has found it difficult to even land an interview given how his tenure at Baylor ended amid the school’s sexual assault scandal.
He had been linked to Auburn’s offensive coordinator opening, but he wasn’t considered. Briles also was interested in returning as head coach at the University of Houston, his alma mater, but the school announced they wouldn’t consider hiring him for the position.
Briles coached eight seasons at Baylor, compiling a 65-37 record with six bowl appearances. Before that, Briles was head coach at Houston (2003-07) and won four state championships as head coach at Stephenville (1988-99).
“Like I say, I’m just remaining faithful and hopeful every day,” Briles said as he exited Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Briles has sued three school regents and its vice president for libel and slander, accusing them of falsely claiming he knew of the sex crimes and that he failed to give that information to the proper agencies.
This entire situation has made Briles untouchable to some in terms of landing another job at this point.
At the Senior Bowl, Briles raved about Baylor’s lone representative, center Kyle Fuller.
“He’s just one of our guys. Great person, great player, just a quality human being,” Briles said. “Just really proud of the leadership he provided for five years at Baylor, how he represented himself. If you look up non-flawed, you’d pull up Kyle Fuller.”
Fuller acknowledged it was difficult playing last season after Briles had been fired, but said he grew from the experience.
“That fifth season being a little adverse was definitely something I got better as a person, as a man, as a football player,” Fuller said. “It was a tough year, but I think at the end of the season we were still successful.”
