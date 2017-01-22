Baylor lands 5 football recruiting pledges, including two from Tarrant County

Two Tarrant County players were among five verbal commitments the Baylor football team landed Sunday after a big on-campus recruiting weekend, the Waco Tribune-Herald and other media outlets reported.
Mansfield Lake Ridge linebacker Bryson Jackson and Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Henry Klinge committed to the Bears. Rivals.com has the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Klinge listed as a three-star prospect with offers from Houston and Virginia.
“Coach [Matt] Rhule is a very genuine guy and very wise, and he’s a guy I can see myself playing for,” Klinge told the Tribune-Herald.
Jackson (6-3, 204) flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Baylor. He’s a three-star recruit according to Rivals.
Also added from Texas was Allen defensive end Cole Maxwell.
The other pledges were from Pennsville (N.J.) defensive end Rob Saulin and Alpine (Ala.) Winterboro defensive tackle Khalil Keith (6-5, 280).
National Signing Day is Feb. 1, the first day commitments can be made binding.
Justin Northwest receiver Gavin Holmes was reportedly looking at the Bears as well. According to 247Sports, Holmes will decide among Baylor, Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA and Utah.
Holmes tweeted Sunday, “Change of Plan, I know where i’m going. Tune in tonight @ 6 p.m.”
Eighteen of Baylor’s 19 commitments have come since the Bears beat Boise State in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 27, the Tribune-Herald reported.
