Auburn won’t consider Briles for position, source tells ESPN

Auburn won’t consider former Baylor coach Art Briles for its offensive coordinator position because of his role in the school’s sexual assault scandal, a source told ESPN.
The Tigers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Rhett Lashlee left Wednesday to fill the same position at UConn.
Briles was considered a candidate at Auburn because of his close friendship with coach Gus Malzahn. Also, former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham transferred to Auburn in December.
Briles previously expressed interest in replacing the departed Tom Herman at Houston, but the school released a statement indicating he would not be interviewed for the job.
Briles is suing three Baylor regents and the school’s vice president, alleging libel and a conspiracy to keep him from finding other jobs. His lawsuit accuses the regents of falsely claiming that he was aware of the alleged sex crimes by Baylor players and didn’t report them to the proper authorities.
