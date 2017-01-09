Reports say Baylor to add Arizona transfer quarterback Solomon

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video Pause

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy