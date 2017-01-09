Reports say Baylor to add Arizona transfer quarterback Solomon

Former Arizona starting quarterback Anu Solomon will transfer to Baylor as a graduate student and enroll immediately, 247Sports reported and ESPN.com confirmed Monday, citing sources.
Solomon lost his starting job in 2016 after battling a knee injury. As a redshirt freshman, Solomon threw for 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Solomon will provide quality competition for Baylor incumbent starting quarterback Zach Smith from Grandview. As a freshman last season, Smith took over for injured senior Seth Russell and capped a promising debut with a strong performance in the Cactus Bowl, a 31-12 victory over Boise State. Smith was 28 of 39 passing for 375 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the bowl win in Phoenix.
Former Stephenville High School star Jarrett Stidham, who would have been Russell’s successor and showed major talent in 2015 when Russell was injured, has transferred to Auburn. Stidham announced he was transferring after Baylor fired coach Art Briles amid a scandal regarding the school’s response to numerous sexual assault or domestic violence accusations made by women against Baylor football players since 2011.
Baylor has eight recruiting commitments as the Feb. 1 National Signing Day draws near. Seven of those came after the hiring of new coach Matt Rhule.
Baylor has a commitment from three-star quarterback Charlie Brewer from Austin Lake Travis, who had been pledged to SMU.
