Baylor moves to No. 1 in AP men’s basketball poll

For the first time in program history, the Baylor men’s basketball team grabbed the No. 1 ranking in Monday’s updated Associated Press poll.
The Bears (15-0), who join Gonzaga (15-0) as the only remaining major-college programs with undefeated records, climbed to the top spot after sweeping games last week against Iowa State and Oklahoma State. The top spot was available after previous No. 1 Villanova (15-1) fell to Butler, 66-58, on Wednesday night.
Baylor becomes the first team from the Lone Star State to hold the top spot since Texas climbed to No. 1 in consecutive polls in January 2010. Those Longhorns finished 23-8.
Baylor topped No. 2 Kansas (14-1), winner of the last 12 conference championships in the Big 12, in Monday’s balloting. The Bears, unranked in the preseason, received 55 first-place votes. Kansas got eight. Villanova, which fell to No. 3, received one.
Baylor’s tenure at the top will be tested quickly. The Bears meet No. 10 West Virginia (13-2) on Tuesday night in Morgantown, W.Va. During last week’s conference call with league coaches, Baylor coach Scott Drew acknowledged that he could embrace the No. 1 ranking if it fell his way.
“Every coach would tell you they’d rather be ranked No. 1 than 351,” Drew said at the time. “But everyone realizes the fluidity of college basketball and is more interested in where you are at the end of the season. We’ll be happy to be recognized by whatever comes. But the end-of-the-year polls are more important.”
The Bears’ historic ascent to the top spot in the AP poll coincided with Monday’s announcement that forward Johnathan Motley had been selected as the Big 12 player of the week for the second time this season. Motley, a 6-foot-10 junior, averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks per game during the Bears’ victories over Iowa State and Oklahoma State. He made a combined 10-of-15 shots from the field (66.7 pct.) in those contests.
Among other Texas schools, SMU was among the teams receiving votes in Monday’s poll. The Mustangs (14-3), winners of 10 consecutive games, received five points from voters.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Baylor (55)
15-0
1608
2
2. Kansas (8)
14-1
1517
3
3. Villanova (1)
15-1
1499
1
4. UCLA (1)
16-1
1433
4
5. Gonzaga
15-0
1366
5
6. Kentucky
13-2
1327
6
7. Duke
14-2
1173
8
8. Creighton
15-1
1111
10
9. Florida State
15-1
1071
12
10. West Virginia
13-2
972
7
11. North Carolina
14-3
902
14
12. Butler
14-2
880
18
13. Oregon
15-2
869
15
14. Louisville
13-3
744
9
15. Xavier
13-2
651
16
16. Arizona
15-2
634
17
17. Purdue
14-3
584
20
18. Wisconsin
13-3
581
13
19. Virginia
12-3
580
11
20. Notre Dame
14-2
468
23
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
14-1
377
19
22. Cincinnati
13-2
256
22
23. Florida
12-3
252
24
24. Minnesota
15-2
167
_
25. Kansas State
13-2
20
_
25. Southern Cal
15-2
20
25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.
