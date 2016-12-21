NCAA: Baylor penalized for football recruiting violations

Baylor has been fined and penalized after an investigation determined assistant football coaches committed recruiting and other NCAA violations.
The NCAA said Wednesday that a $5,000 fine will be imposed and that penalties against the football program include banning two assistants from off-campus recruiting for a 12-week period.
Baylor said the infractions occurred in spring 2015 and that the NCAA adopted the university’s self-imposed penalties. NCAA officials say a third assistant coach attended a game involving a future opponent, which amounted to prohibited off-campus scouting. The NCAA says the two initial assistants had earlier been advised of recruiting rules but still tried to find loopholes that would allow them more interaction with prospects.
