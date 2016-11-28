Baylor’s Grobe will not coach again after this season

Baylor football coach Jim Grobe made it clear Monday that he will be done with his interim gig in Waco after the Bears (6-5, 3-5 in Big 12) compete in their bowl game.
“I don’t have any plans on being in coaching after this year,” Grobe said during Monday’s teleconference with Big 12 coaches. “I’m committed through January.”
Because Baylor is one of only six league schools that is bowl-eligible, and the Big 12 is contractually obligated to send teams to seven bowls if enough schools qualify, the Bears’ season will be extended into the postseason regardless of Saturday’s outcome at No. 14 West Virginia (9-2, 6-2).
Baylor enters with a five-game losing streak and Grobe, 64, said he has “no regrets” about his decision to oversee the program this season after the May ouster of former coach Art Briles as part of the university’s response to a sexual assault scandal involving multiple football players. Because of the school’s upgraded facilities and the presence of new athletic director Mack Rhoads, Grobe said Briles’ permanent successor “is going to be very, very fortunate” when he takes over the program in Waco.
